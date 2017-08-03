Fifty-Five Plus Lifestyle Show 2017 – Fall Event
We are excited to announce that Wayne Rostad is back again as our Master of Ceremonies. Wayne will also be performing on stage on Saturday.
Main Stage Schedule
Friday September 15th 2017
11:00 AM – MC Welcome Announcements
Saturday September 16th 2017
11:00 AM – MC Welcome Announcements
11:30 AM to 12:15 PM – Wayne Rostad Performance
MC & PERFORMER
Wayne is, without a doubt, one of the most commanding and compelling performers anywhere. He takes to the stage with his guitar in hand, a powerful one-man show that keeps audiences spellbound with his songs, stories, humour and passion. He has that very rare and special ability to make everyone feel that he is singing for them and them alone. His television show travels have given Wayne a unique understanding and perspective of Canada and its people, making him exceptional among Canadian entertainers.