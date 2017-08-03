Fifty-Five Plus Lifestyle Show 2017 – Fall Event

We are excited to announce that Wayne Rostad is back again as our Master of Ceremonies. Wayne will also be performing on stage on Saturday.

Main Stage Schedule

Friday September 15th 2017

11:00 AM – MC Welcome Announcements

Saturday September 16th 2017

11:00 AM – MC Welcome Announcements

11:30 AM to 12:15 PM – Wayne Rostad Performance

MC & PERFORMER

Wayne is, without a doubt, one of the most commanding and compelling performers anywhere. He takes to the stage with his guitar in hand, a powerful one-man show that keeps audiences spellbound with his songs, stories, humour and passion. He has that very rare and special ability to make everyone feel that he is singing for them and them alone. His television show travels have given Wayne a unique understanding and perspective of Canada and its people, making him exceptional among Canadian entertainers.