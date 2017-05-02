Wellth: How I Learned to Build a Life, Not a Résumé



By Jason Wachob

Harmony Books

“Many of us aren’t satisfied with just trying to accumulate the most

money and toys. The good life is no longer just about the material — instead,

it can be found in a lifestyle that is devoted to mental, physical, and

emotional health. A “wellthy” existence is one in which happiness is attainable,

health is paramount, and daily living is about abundance. It’s a

life in which work is purposeful; friendships are deep and plentiful; and

there’s a daily sense of richness or overflowing joy. But since there’s no

one-size-fits all definition for a wellthy existence, I hope this book will

serve as a guide to help you embark upon your own personal journey

that is both unique and meaningful.” Eat. Move. Work. Believe. Explore.

Breathe. Connect. Love. Heal. Thank. Ground. Live. Laugh. These are the

building blocks of Wellth, and in this blend of memoir and prescriptive

advice the author shows us all how to enjoy truly ‘wellthy’ lives — lives

that are deeply rich in every conceivable way. Through his experience

and personal story, as well as in exclusive material from popular expert

contributors (including Dr. Frank Lipman, Dr. Lissa Rankin, Dr. Aviva

Romm, and Dr. Sue Johnson), the book reveals how we can develop

richer, fuller, happier, healthier, and more meaningful lives. What will

make your life more wellthy? Read it, and see. n