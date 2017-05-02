Wellth: How I Learned to Build a Life, Not a Résumé

By Jason Wachob
Harmony Books
“Many of us aren’t satisfied with just trying to accumulate the most
money and toys. The good life is no longer just about the material — instead,
it can be found in a lifestyle that is devoted to mental, physical, and
emotional health. A “wellthy” existence is one in which happiness is attainable,
health is paramount, and daily living is about abundance. It’s a
life in which work is purposeful; friendships are deep and plentiful; and
there’s a daily sense of richness or overflowing joy. But since there’s no
one-size-fits all definition for a wellthy existence, I hope this book will
serve as a guide to help you embark upon your own personal journey
that is both unique and meaningful.” Eat. Move. Work. Believe. Explore.
Breathe. Connect. Love. Heal. Thank. Ground. Live. Laugh. These are the
building blocks of Wellth, and in this blend of memoir and prescriptive
advice the author shows us all how to enjoy truly ‘wellthy’ lives — lives
that are deeply rich in every conceivable way. Through his experience
and personal story, as well as in exclusive material from popular expert
contributors (including Dr. Frank Lipman, Dr. Lissa Rankin, Dr. Aviva
Romm, and Dr. Sue Johnson), the book reveals how we can develop
richer, fuller, happier, healthier, and more meaningful lives. What will
make your life more wellthy? Read it, and see. n