Winter Projects for Stir Crazy Gardeners

text and photos by Kira Burger

Ah, winter. Gone are the magnificent blooms of summer, the bountiful fall harvest, and gardening tools rest in storage. Yes, winter is here. Beyond endlessly perusing seed catalogues and dreaming of spring, what else can a stir crazy gardener do to keep those green thumbs occupied?

Grow an indoor garden…from the grocery store! Garden centres and nurseries can be bare at this time of year, but there is plenty of indoor gardening material at the grocery store.

Grow a ginger plant: Soak a chunk of organic ginger in water overnight.The chunk should be at least 3-6 cm, or large enough to include a few nodes of the rhizome (those faint lines on the skin that encircle the ginger). Using organic ginger increases the probability that it did not receive any anti- sprouting treatment. Pot the ginger, burying it 3 cm below the surface of the potting mix. Keep moist until sprouts appear. Keep in a bright spot out of direct sunlight and water regularly. Enjoy the plant and harvest the rhizomes (a.k.a. ginger) when the leaves begin to dry, or after about a year.