Join Relief Riders in Rajastan, India

Since 2004, adventure travel company Relief Riders International has provided humanitarian aid via horseback and motorcycle to people in remote areas of India, Turkey and Ecuador. Each year, travellers have the opportunity to join a relief mission. In 2020, the Bikaner Relief Ride will journey through the dune landscapes of northwestern Rajasthan, India. Starting from Bhagsara, an ancient oasis for traders travelling by camel along the routes of central Asia and the coast of Gujarat, the relief mission will head to Khimsar Desert camp, the tribal home of the Bishnoi people. In addition to administering free dentistry and medical care to local communities, Relief Riders will also be delivering livestock to families as well as educational materials, sporting equipment and paediatric programs. Dates are February 24 to March 4, 2020. reliefridersinternational.com