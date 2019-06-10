3 inspiring tips for travelling more in your 50s – and beyond!

When we get into our 50s (and beyond), some of us may feel like slowing down; like we don’t want to travel as much as we used to thirty years ago or prefer to simply just take it easy.

But the truth is, there’s never a better time to travel more than when you hit these golden years, and here are just a few reasons why…

Fulfil those bucket list experiences

From swimming with dolphins to seeing the great barrier reef, or even skydiving (for the more adventurous amongst us!), travelling in your 50s means you can really embrace that bucket list and start ticking off those things you’re yet to do.

If you’re one of those people who always wants to try new things, travelling is a great opportunity for you to do so. You now have the freedom and time to pursue interests you may have been putting off for years. Don’t hold back – life is all about living, no matter what your age!

Use technology to your advantage

It’s never been easier to plan and book getaways thanks to technology. In fact, you can pretty much do anything online now. After all, research shows that 48% of smartphone users in the US are comfortable sorting out their entire trip using only their mobile device.

Now is the time to use technology to your advantage – find great deals using flight and holiday comparison sites, discover more authentic, local accommodation using sites such as Airbnb, and create your own personal list of things to do by exploring sites such as Lonely Planet and Buzzfeed.

It’s also never been easier to keep in touch with loved ones back home when you’re thousands of miles away. No longer do you have to stress about spending money to call the family – now you can use Skype for live video chat, as well as social networks such as Facebook. You can also use Facebook to ask for recommendations from friends on the particular destination, so you can update your itinerary in real time.

Go it alone

Now you’re in the prime of your life you can choose to do what you want, when you want – there’s no one holding you back, and no children who you have to bring along either (unless you want to, that is!).