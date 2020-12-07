5 Best Things to Do In Kenya

Kenya is one of the top tourist attraction spots in East Africa. Tourists from all ages from all over the world flock to the country to enjoy the diversity of what it offers. From the great wildebeest migration, national parks, pristine beaches at the coast of Mombasa, and ancient religious buildings. All these tourist destinations offer visitors a great way to break their routine and explore a true gem.

Having said that, you’re much better off knowing exactly what you shouldn’t miss with so many options on the table.

In this short guide, we discuss five of the best activities you should do when you visit Kenya.

Start In Nairobi

Nairobi is the capital city of Kenya. It will probably be your entry point when you fly into the country. Don’t be in a rush to go on safari; explore the modern, multicultural and historic city first. The city will give you an excellent introduction to what you should expect in your visit. Some of Nairobi’s top tourist attractions include the Nairobi National Museum, Nairobi National Park, The Bomas of Kenya, and the Karen Blixen Museum. If you like to party, Nairobi is the party HQ in Kenya. You’ll not miss a nightclub or bar playing the type of music you want, plus a mix of some local music to welcome you to Kenya.

You Cannot Miss A Trip to the Great Rift Valley

The Great Rift Valley is one of the most astonishing geological wonders of the world. It passes through African and Asian countries, creating remarkable features such as volcanoes, bluffs, lakes, and underground forests. The Great Rift Valley covers a big part of the country, and you’ll need a few days to explore it fully. This would be a perfect activity for mature adults because they’ll get plenty of opportunities to test their fitness levels. As you explore the Great Rift Valley, you’ll encounter the Ngong Hills, Hell’s Gate National Park, and Lake Nakuru that attracts many birders from around the world.

Take a Trip to Tsavo National Park

Tsavo National Park is the biggest National Park in Kenya, which is also regarded as its best national park. The park has volcanic hills, rivers, savannah plains, waterfalls, and plateaus. Due to its immense size, it is divided into two sections: Tsavo East and Tsavo West. Tsavo West is known for the Mzima Springs and gigantic craters. On your trip, expect to encounter wild animals such as the Leopards, Buffaloes, Lions, Rhinos, Hartebeest, crocodiles, Lesser Kudu, and the Bush Baby.

Enjoy the Immaculate Beaches in Watamu

Watamu means “home of sweet people.” It is a small coastal town and fishing village near Mombasa city. In the town, tourists enjoy thriving green tropical forests and natural white-sand beaches. The small village has risen into a top tourist destination because of its clear waters and pristine beaches. You’ll also have time to visit the famous Ruins of Gedi and Arabuko Forest Reserve. Snorkeling and diving enthusiasts will love Watamu for it is the best in the region. In Watamu, you’ll find the Watamu Marine National Park.

Ensure You Enjoy the Local Delicacy

Tasting the local foods will give you an excellent opportunity to learn the people’s culture. Kenyans are known to be talented cooks, and their food is appreciated worldwide. Wherever you are, ensure you taste the local delicacy. While at the coast, you’ll get a treat of Swahili dishes influenced by the Arab culture. As you travel the villages, you’ll come across local foods such as Chapatti, Ugali, Mukimo served with beef or chicken stew. If you want to enjoy a particular cuisine, you can visit top restaurants. Before you leave, please make sure you taste some Nyama Choma. This is a unique kind of roasted goat meat; you’ll not regret it.