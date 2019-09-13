9 Tips for Installing New Carpets for Beginners

Installing a new carpet could be one of the first steps of making your house into a home. It will not only be the foundation of the décor of your home, but it will also help keep the house warmer and provide a soft surface for you to walk on.

Here are some tips and tricks to help you find your way while installing a new carpet.

1. Choosing an Installation Method

There are many different ways to install carpets in your home, from directly gluing down the carpet to the stretch-in method. Different settings and budgets call for specific kinds of carpet as they all leave a different kind of finish and have varying comfort levels.

For your home, we recommend the stretch-in carpet installation method, as it is more comfortable and provides more insulation compared to other methods.

2. Tidy Up!

If the room has already been lived in, then you can expect that there will be a lot of clutter and furniture. Obviously, in order to install a carpet, you have to clear the room of everything before installing the carpet.

Be sure to clean the floor well so that there won’t be any grit under the carpet. Dirt trapped under the carpet can wear into your floor or create uneven areas that you can see and feel through the carpet.

3. Find the Right Carpet

Finding the right carpet is an important and lengthy step to installing a carpet in your home because you will not want to replace it again very soon. Not only would that cost you a lot of money, but it would also be rather time-consuming.

Take your time and do a lot of research to find the perfect carpet that matches the vision you have of your home. Keep in mind the function of the room and the mood you want it to emit.

4. Throwing Out the Old Carpet

If you are replacing your existing worn and torn carpet for a new one, you need to remove and throw out the old one. This is because the carpet you are installing needs to sit over a hard and smooth surface so that it does not move easily.

Be sure to take proper precautions before this step because there will be plenty of dirt (and possibly mold) embedded in the old carpet. Wear masks and proper clothing so it does not affect your skin.

Work with the old carpet slowly and cut it carefully to prevent clouds of dust from erupting.

5. Clean the Floor

If you are replacing your carpet, then you will notice an immense amount of dirt and gunk that has built up over years under your old carpet. Remember that the floor will not only be a surface you walk on, but kids and pets might rest there as well.

So, you will need to thoroughly clean and scrub the area before you install the new carpet.

Even if you are installing a carpet on a new floor, it is still a good idea to clean the surface to prep it. After mopping the floor, make sure to let it dry properly or else it might cause mold to develop.

6. Measure the Room

To avoid wasting material or facing shortages, you should measure the rooms. If the room is not rectangular and gives you a hard time measuring it, a rule of thumb is to roughly measure it in rectangles.

This will help you get a good idea of how much carpet you need to buy.

7. Attach the Tackless Strips

If you are opting for the stretch-in the carpet method, now would be the time to arrange the tackles strips. According to the measurements of your room, measure and cut the strips.

You must align them along the wall while making sure that they face inward, or in other words, in the direction of the room. Be sure to avoid aligning them along with the doors of the room.

Furthermore, since there is a huge variety of these strips available, make sure you are using the correct type according to the type of floor.

8. Lay Down Carpet Padding

Another important step you cannot skip is laying the carpet padding. After your floor is clean and spotless, lay down the carpet padding using flooring staples. Using an electric stapler will allow you to complete this step easily.

Make sure to trim the pad as necessary after you are done stapling it. Keep in mind not to lay the carpet padding over the tackless strips.

Carpet padding is important as it enhances the foundation of your carpet, which means it will help your carpet last longer and also makes the floor a lot more comfortable.

9. Installing the Carpet

This is the final yet one of the most difficult steps of installing a carpet. Before laying down the carpet, make sure you have made adequate preparation and have the correct measurements. This is because a slight miscalculation could ruin the finish of the carpet.

For this step, you will also need special tools to help you stretch the carpet and attach it to the tackless strips. Make sure to leave some excess material while laying down the carpet to help you improvise if any problems arise during the process.

After you have attached the carpet, trim the excess of the carpet and use a carpet chisel to press the edges of the carpet and tuck it in.

Final Thoughts

Installing a carpet, though not impossible, can be a very difficult job to do on your own. The key to avoiding problems and unexpected scenarios is planning everything out well in advance.

By following these tips, you will be able to install a carpet in your home on your own without any hassle.