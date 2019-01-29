Wholesome Look Back

As I get older, I feel more reflective on life and my life in particular. Little things don’t irritate me as much — a little more laissez-faire attitude. Yet, I am also less tolerant of hypocrisy, injustice, lack of compassion; I am less willing to let issues — the important ones — go unattended. No, I have not become a crotchety old lady (yet) and no, I don’t go out in mismatched socks. I don’t wear purple (well, sometimes) or spit. (Check out the poem, When I am Old, I Shall Wear Purple, by Jenny Jacob).

I am more socially and environmentally aware. Is that because I am not caught up in the frantic, sometimes stressful work world of full-time jobs and raising families? I don’t know. I still work — my own version of work, which is so varied I cannot fathom how I used to have a full-time job in one field. Now, I share in a garden maintenance business, produce and sell my creative output, and write and edit peoples’ manuscripts. I don’t do any of those full-time, but I love each one and even if I am not working full-time in any of those areas, I do each one well.

Seniors are increasing in number and I am finding conversations with other seniors interesting. There are many who feel that aging is just another stage of life and yes, they can be the best.

Societal pressures can make it difficult to accept changes. We are still supposed to look like we did when younger — dyed hair, outrageous diets, cosmetic surgery. We face ageism, which I am saddened by, because so many cultures revere the elder, but ours generally does not.