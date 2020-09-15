Battle wrinkles with silicone skin pads

One can spend scads of money on so-called miracle balms, creams, lotions and even surgery in the constant battle to defeat the wretched wrinkle, but what if you could plump up your skin to give it a much smoother look with economical and reusable pads you simply wear overnight? You can with SilcSkin antiwrinkle pads made from 100 per cent medical-grade silicone which promotes collagen and cell growth. They have different sizes of patches for different problem areas on the body for both women and men, and the pads are waterproof and hypoallergenic, too. Very convenient for travel. Visit: silcskin.com/.