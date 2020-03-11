Boutique all-inclusive luxury in Antigua

Located on the southern tip of Antigua in the Caribbean’s Leeward Islands, Curtain Bluff Resort has just completed renovations of several of its guest rooms and suites. Under the same ownership since it first opened in 1962, boutique-sized Curtain Bluff features 72 rooms (most interconnecting), an allinclusive gourmet culinary experience as well as plenty of diversions including tennis (four championship courts), squash, sailing, water-skiing, guided snorkelling, sea kayaking and more. Set on two beaches in a private setting, the resort also features a kids’ club for younger guests and a fitness centre for guests 18 years and over with yoga, pilates, power walks and body sculpting classes offered several times a week free of charge. curtainbluff.com