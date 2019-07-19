Concerned about safety, visibility and security when you head out on your bicycle? There’s no need to worry now, thanks to BrightLoc. This new device redefines the traditional bicycle light and U-lock by merging the two. An innovative two-in-one system combining a steel U-lock and both rear and headlights, it provides 360-degree visibility and the perfect lock for a range of cyclists. Since the headlamp offers a wide range of light settings, ranging from 400 to 1000 lumens, you’ll be able to see the road ahead and drivers can see you clearly too. brightloc.com.