Healthy Boomer

By Peggy Edwards

We must act now in long-term care

On November 19, 2020, a small group laid out thousands of empty shoes across the lawn of Parliament Hill to honour those we have lost in long-term care during the pandemic and to support the call for national standards. Thousands of other Canadians joined the Broken Hearts, Empty Shoes campaign by laying out empty shoes on their doorsteps and porches.

During the first wave of COVID-19,long-term care (LTC) suffered the most serious consequences. In Ontario, of the 3,022 people who died with the disease, 1,977 (65%) either lived or worked in LTC. Many of our loved ones died alone because their families and friends were locked out of visiting. We felt helpless and outraged when we heard about the appalling conditions in some homes when the military was employed to go in and help.

We knew in early summer that a second wave of COVID-19 was coming, and that unless concrete actions were put in place immediately, that the long-term sector was likely to once again be hardest hit. Yet the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care did not release its COVID-19: Long-term Care Preparedness Plan until September 29.The Council on Aging of Ottawa (CoA) reacted quickly, pointing out that these plans were “too late and too short-term in focus.”

In its second open letter to Premier Doug Ford (https://coaottawa.ca/2nd-open-letter-to-premier-fordre-government-of-ontarios-fall-preparedness-plans-forhealth-and-long-term-care), the Council made it clear that “the proposed incentives will make little more than a ripple in the many changes needed to keep LTC residents safer in this second COVID wave. ”The Council reminded the Premier that the weaknesses in the LTC sector have been known for many years and that we urgently need“ a strong recruitment and retention

strategy bolstered by safe and supportive workplaces for LTC health workers, permanent pay raises and permanent jobs with full benefits for personal support workers, as well as a minimum care standard of not less than 4 hours/resident/day.”

These important changes will help stabilize the sector faster than anything else. Countless studies and expert advisors, including the CoA and the Province’s own Staffing Study released in July, have recommended these policy changes. Ontario can’t afford to wait any longer to make these changes.

Regretfully, the second wave surge of COVID-19 has arrived as predicted. And once again, our loved ones and the dedicated staff in long-term care homes are suffering the most. In just one week (November 5 to November 12),Ontario saw 71 deaths in long-term care homes, a number health officials expect to quickly rise as case counts grow. In the Ottawa area, some homes that escaped the first wave are feeling the damage of the second wave. For example, the Ottawa community was devastated by a report from Ottawa Public Health that 102 residents and 32 staff at Extendicare Starwood had contracted COVID-19 since an outbreak started there on September 25.In a letter to families, the home said eight residents have died from COVID-19.

One good thing has happened at the provincial legislature. The Time to Care Act, which legislates minimum care standards with at least 4 hours minimum care/resident/day received first acceptance and was sent to Committee for review. But the government has said this policy will only come into place in 2024/25. This is unacceptable. How many more of our loved ones must suffer and die in the next four years? How many more PSWs and other health professionals must risk their own health while working with intolerable conditions and poor financial and professional recognition.

What can we do now to bring about change?

1.Stay informed by reading media reports and visiting the Council on Aging of Ottawa site at https://coaottawa.ca/we-need-change-now/#StayInformed.

2.Write to/talk with your local Provincial Member of Parliament (MPP). Press him or her to demand action and accountability now. Support those (regardless of their party affiliation) who champion policy changes and a LTC strategy that will ensure the dignity and well-being of residents, family caregivers and staff in LTC.

3.Write to Premier Ford and Key Provincial Ministers (see below). Press for the following:

a) Provide Royal Assent and implement/enforce the Time to Care Act that legislates minimum care standards with at least 4 hours minimum care/resident/day NOW, not four years from now.

b) Provide increases in wages and benefits and full-time permanent work (in one facility) for LTC workers NOW as part of a strong recruitment and retention strategy with active training and the right mix of health and social service workers.

c) Work with individual homes to ensure that infection control practices and adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) are in place for all workers, residents and visitors, as well as rapid testing and contact tracing for COVID-19 (and other) outbreaks.

d) Listen to essential, informal caregivers and residents as well as public health experts when making policies regarding visiting, and take into account the effects of isolation on quality of life, caregiver and resident stress, and end-of-life care.

4.Tell your stories about your experiences, concerns and fears about caring for loved ones both in and outside of long-term care. Talk with the media, friends, neighbours and community leaders, as well as your MPP and City Councillor.

5.Provide comments or tell your story to Ontario’s Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission at http://ltccommission-commissionsld.ca. They are charged with investigating the spread of the disease in the system, and making recommendations to prevent it happening again, and how to ensure quality care and protection for residents and staff.

6. If you have a loved one in LTC, communicate regularly with the home to ascertain that they have the support and staff they need to provide person-centred care in a safe environment. If you see a problem, report it immediately and insist on a visit and consultation with the public health department.

Making our voices heard

Write, email or phone: —Premier Ford; The Honourable Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health; The Honourable Merrilee Fullerton, M.P.P. Kanata-Carleton and Minister of Long-Term Care; The Honourable Raymond Cho, Minister of Seniors and Accessibility—Your local M.P.P., City Councillor and federal MP. Go to https://coaottawa.ca/we-need-change-now/#ContactOfficial for lists of these officials.

I hope you will join me in pressing for changes in long-term care now. I’d love to hear about your experiences and concerns surrounding long-term care. Or to see a photo of you with empty shoes set out on your doorstep to show our solidarity in this important cause. Contact me at wanderingpeggy@me.com.

Peggy Edwards is a well-known writer and speaker on aging and health and is a co-author of The Healthy Boomer: A No Nonsense Midlife Health Guide for Women and Men, The Juggling Act: The Healthy Boomer’s Guide to Achieving Balance in Midlife, and Intentional Grandparenting: A Boomer’s Guide, all available at amazon.ca.