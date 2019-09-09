Casual, cozy and comfortable

Simple decor ideas for fall

By Janet Armstrong, Certified Interior Designer, CAPS | September 2019

As the long days of summer begin to wane and the temperature begins to fall, the prospect of more time spent indoors may have you contemplating the addition of fall touches to your home. While many of us may have a sparse decor aesthetic during the hot days of summer, the cooler weather and shorter days might have you looking forward to a more cozy, comfortable décor. This month, I share ideas for updating your spaces for the fall that will make your home feel cozier and a comfortable, relaxed place to entertain family and friends. Read on for simple fall decorating tips that you can use in the rooms throughout your home.

Linens

One of the key words that guides me in my fall decorating is layers. Layering adds depth and texture to rooms and easily and instantly makes the space feel warmer. Cooler temperatures mean changing out and adding additional linens to our bedrooms. Replacing cotton sheets with flannel adds extra warmth, and you can enrich the experience with the addition of a blanket, coordinating duvet and throw. For a more casual look, fold the duvet back, layer the throw over the duvet and layer in coordinating pillows in various shapes and sizes.

Throws and coordinating pillows are a perfect addition to the living room or family room. Try rolling the throws and placing them in a pretty basket for an informal vibe and it also makes them available for everyone so they can choose their favourite.

Centrepiece

What I love about centrepieces is that they can be used in a number of places around your home, besides the dining room. How about the coffee table, kitchen island or fireplace mantel? With fall decor items available in a wide variety of colours, centrepieces can be created to coordinate with the colour scheme of the room. For a more formal look in the dining room, select colours for the centrepiece that coordinate with your table linens and place settings.

Give your display colour and texture by including small gourds, florals and fruit and add candles of varying heights to enhance the scale and proportion of the display. To keep the centrepiece from becoming stagnant over the fall season, add or remove items to keep it fresh and vibrant.

Natural touches

Nothing says fall to me more than a basket or bowl of pine cones mixed with acorns, or an assortment of mini pumpkins and gourds. These are synonymous with the fall season and add beautiful texture and colour as well as ground the space they are in. For even more colour, line the bowl with colourful leaves and have them spilling over the edge to make the display more casual and informal.

Another addition to fall decor that I can not do without is stems of dried flowers and leaves. I love that displays of stems are no longer restricted to vases. They can be placed in any variety of containers such as mason jars, buckets or water pitchers. This unexpected and informal presentation will make your room relaxed and soulful and the display stand out. Using stems of varying heights will keep the display dynamic and various types and colours of stems will add depth and texture.

Metallics

As we head into fall, consider switching out clear or white decor items for those with a metallic finish. Metallic finishes are not going away any time soon and I love the variety of colours available. For fall decor consider decor items in buttery brass or warm copper. These finishes will add instant warmth to any room and combining metallic items in a vignette with gourds and candles will create a very pleasing display. Enjoy updating your home for fall using these ideas and tips and be sure to cozy up with a ‘cuppa’ when you are finished, so you can sit back and admire your changes. Wishing all of you a blessed Thanksgiving and remember to be grateful and give thanks for all of the simple pleasures and treasures in your life.

Janet Armstrong (simplyswankdecor.ca) is a graduate of the Interior Design Institute of Canada, CAPS (Certified Aging in Place Specialist) and a Director and Membership Chair with the Board of the Decorators and Designers Association of Canada (DDA Canada).