Celebrate winter in Colorado

With its 12 national parks and monuments, 26 scenic and historic byways and 58 mountain peaks, the four-season destination of Colorado is buzzing with developments and special events this winter season. In addition to new lift service and terrain at several of Colorado’s 28 renowned ski areas, and the opening of the highly-anticipated U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, the Denver Art Museum is hosting the world premiere of Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature, the most comprehensive U.S. exhibition of Monet paintings in more than two decades. The exhibition features 120 paintings spanning Monet’s career and will highlight the celebrated French impressionist artist’s enduring relationship with nature. colorado.com