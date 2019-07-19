The Chef Prep 3 Cup Top Mounted Food Chopper makes food preparation super easy. This kitchen helper includes extra-large three-cup capacity, with a unique patented bowl size adjuster to ensure perfect results regardless of batch size. Now garlic and herbs can be minced or chopped completely without leaving large chunks. It’s easy to use, thanks to an integrated mini spatula, plus a large touchpad for easy pulsing. The removable attachment and stainless steel blade make cleaning effortless. The lower bowl is dishwasher safe and the chopper is small for easy storage. hamiltonbeach.ca