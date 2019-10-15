Now you can enjoy a spa-like experience at home with the new Cirrus Shower system. Featuring a water-atomizing CloudMaker technology, which creates a luxurious rain shower effect while reducing water usage by 75 per cent, the Cirrus water purifier delivers natural spring water for cleaner, more hydrated skin. A specially designed aromatherapy infuser holds biodegradable aromatherapy pods crafted in France to dispense bio-sourced minerals, natural essential oils and mineral salts. The six aromatherapy scents available include blends of lavender, bergamot, ylang ylang, peppermint, blackcurrant, spearmint, lime and other botanicals for the ultimate shower experience. Easy to install, the Cirrus shower system features standard dimensions to fit all types of showers. cirrus-shower.com