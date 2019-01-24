Coldest Night Of The Year    #cnoy19

Join in and Start Fundraising

Help make a difference this winter for people in need. The Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) is taking place Saturday, February 23, and you can sign up now to take part. CNOY is a family-friendly national walk-a-thon that helps raise funds for charities that serve hungry, homeless and hurting people here, and in communities across Canada. Participants in this walkathon raise money by collecting pledges for their 2km, 5km or 10km walks.

What’s more, as the title sponsor, Davidson Hearing Aid Centres will donate a hearing aid to someone in need for every $1000 donated to this event!

In Ottawa Lowertown, the event will support the good works of Capital City Mission, capitalcitymission.com, and Jericho Road Ministries (jerichoroad.ca). Capital City Mission meets the needs of unemployed and street-involved people in Ottawa’s Lowertown. Many of the people who benefit from its supports struggle with mental health issues and addictions, resulting in isolation from the broader community. Capital City Mission provides a safe, quiet, and respectful space that fosters a sense of community and inclusion. The Drop-In is a first point of contact for people who are searching for health care, addiction services, mental health support, and housing options.

Jericho Road Ministries provide addiction recovery and mental health support in Ottawa. This organization offers mental health support homes, a nine-month residential program for men following a traditional 12-step program, second stage addiction homes, and second stage co-occurring disorders support homes. Jericho Road also runs a weekly coffee house for those living in the inner city.





The Event

The Coldest Night of the Year is when tens of thousands of Canadians step outside the warmth and comfort of home and shine a light of welcome and inclusion. Here in Ottawa Lowertown, donations are collected to fund the critical services provided by these local charity partners.

Registration opens at 4 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. at York Public School, 310 York Street.

Opening ceremonies are at 5 p.m. and the walks start at 5:15, with participants returning an hour

