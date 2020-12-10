Keep your shoes smelling fresher for longer

Effective Anti-Odour

Breathable and Comforting

Cut to size

These copper infused fabric super light insoles are designed to keep your feet from the age old embarrassing “don’t want to take my shoes off” predicament. Super flexible and ideal for everyday shoes including trainers. As with Copper bangles, copper fabrics are widely shown to help alleviate arthritis and inflammation.

Why Copper Insoles?

“If somebody finds their shoes are smelly it is most often due to the odour of the person’s feet that over time has absorbed into the shoes,” – Podiatrist Vanessa Griffiths, The Huffington Post Australia.

There are more sweat glands in our feet than anywhere else in the body. Feet start to smell when bacteria on the skin break down sweat as it comes from the pores. An awful ‘cheesy’ smell is released as the sweat decomposes. It is this smell that then permeates our shoes.

Professor Albert Singer, Emeritus Professor of Gynaecological Research at the Whittington Hospital, London, used copper insoles to treat his own osteoarthritis.

He was so impressed by the improvement in his condition that he designed a small study which found that 96% of patients reported an improvement in symptoms.

ANTI-MICROBIAL PROTECTION

Infectious diseases are caused by pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites, which can spread diseases, directly or indirectly, from one person to another. Copper ions are only harmful to these pathogenic microorganisms and can play a vital role in combatting the spread of these pathogens.