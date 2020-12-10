Keep your shoes smelling fresher for longer
- Effective Anti-Odour
- Breathable and Comforting
- Cut to size
These copper infused fabric super light insoles are designed to keep your feet from the age old embarrassing “don’t want to take my shoes off” predicament. Super flexible and ideal for everyday shoes including trainers. As with Copper bangles, copper fabrics are widely shown to help alleviate arthritis and inflammation.
Why Copper Insoles?
- “If somebody finds their shoes are smelly it is most often due to the odour of the person’s feet that over time has absorbed into the shoes,” – Podiatrist Vanessa Griffiths, The Huffington Post Australia.
- There are more sweat glands in our feet than anywhere else in the body. Feet start to smell when bacteria on the skin break down sweat as it comes from the pores. An awful ‘cheesy’ smell is released as the sweat decomposes. It is this smell that then permeates our shoes.
- Professor Albert Singer, Emeritus Professor of Gynaecological Research at the Whittington Hospital, London, used copper insoles to treat his own osteoarthritis.
- He was so impressed by the improvement in his condition that he designed a small study which found that 96% of patients reported an improvement in symptoms.
ANTI-MICROBIAL PROTECTION
Infectious diseases are caused by pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites, which can spread diseases, directly or indirectly, from one person to another. Copper ions are only harmful to these pathogenic microorganisms and can play a vital role in combatting the spread of these pathogens.
FEATURES OF COPPER INSOLES
100% Pure Natural Copper Throughout the Sock
A completely safe, chemical free, environmentally friendly, non-drug and non-invasive solution to supporting healthier feet.
Moisture Management
A super-soft, breathable, moisture wicking material ensuring maximum comfort whilst keeping your feet cool and dry throughout the day.
Anti-Odour
Foot odour is typically caused by sweat mixed with bacteria on the skin. The copper-infused throughout the sock will ensure that your feet remain fresher and odour-free, even meaning that they do not have to be laundered as often.
Completely Durable
The copper ions are bonded on a molecular level meaning that they will last the lifetime of the sock.
Anti-Microbial
Protects your feet when in direct contact with the insole against the most common fungal and bacterial infections such as athlete’s foot.
Flexible
Will fit into any type of footwear – easy cut to fit sizing