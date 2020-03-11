Create winter memories at Niagara’s Icewine Festivals

Taking place over three weeks in January, Niagara’s Icewine Festivals are one of the biggest Ontario wine celebrations of the year. This sparkling winter wonderland of vineyards, ice sculptures and historic buildings offers wine lovers the perfect setting to create winter memories. Located in Old Town Niagara-on-the-Lake, the Oban Inn makes the ideal base for enjoying Niagara wine country this season. A historic landmark since 1824, this luxury boutique hotel features a full-service spa, luxurious guest rooms (including Premium King rooms with cozy fireplaces and views of Lake Ontario) and a rich tradition of culinary excellence. It’s an easy walk to Old Town Queen Street, historical sites and the Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Festival, and a short drive to 28 local wineries. winecountryontario.ca