Cynthia Dale is about to return to what she once called the best job in Canada. She will play a lead role in the new version of Street Legal, the show that held the record as the longest-running one-hour drama on CBC TV, through its 124 episodes between 1987 and 1994 and for another 20 years after that. (Street Legal was eventually outrun by CBC’s Heartland in 2014).

Viewers — more than a million were glued to their television screens each week—watched episodes featuring the cases and personal lives of the lawyers of the Toronto law firm of Barr, Robinovitch and Tchobanian (played by Sonja Smits, Eric Peterson and C. David Johnson). The series, which won 10 Gemini awards over its lengthy run, became distinctly spicier when a new lawyer, Olivia Novak, joined the Toronto firm. Cynthia claims that her character, the sultry, sexy, risk-taking Olivia, was just misunderstood, though she recognizes that Olivia was unusually aggressive for her time.

Cynthia has been quoted defending Olivia and pointing out that “she spoke her mind, had a voice and made sure people heard it.” Now, she is keen to recreate her character in the present climate “where we listen to, value and honour and not judge a woman for speaking or acting or feeling that way.”

It was the original role of Olivia that marked Cynthia’s breakthrough as a Canadian star, although she began her career as a performer when she was just five years old.