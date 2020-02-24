Did you know, it’s hip to wear hearing aids?

Hearing devices are everywhere these days. People on the street are wearing Bluetooth headsets and, from the gym to the office, countless others are wearing earbuds. So, if you manage hearing loss with hearing aids, it’s no big deal. In fact, it’s cool!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Multiple benefits in small, discreet, high-tech devices

Today’s high-tech hearing aids are multifunctional devices that improve your life in a multitude of ways. You’ve heard of “wearables,” such as smartwatches that offer heart rate sensors, GPS and fitness tracking? Hearing aids are part of the new wave of “hearables.” Besides delivering better sound quality and listening ability in different environments and circumstances, they can connect to your tech devices, directly stream sound and perform a range of communication tasks, even translating different languages right into your ear!

Not only are there attractive possibilities in terms of style, colour, size and features, a solution can be tailored to best suit your needs and priorities. Versatile, comfortable and life-enhancing, new hearing aids are definitely part of our “smart” generation.

Visit Davidson Hearing Aid Centres for your FREE HEARING TEST today!