Dishing Comfort

When your family gathers, serve something filling, tasty and nutritious that even the grandkids will gobble up. As dietitian Brandy McDevitt tells us, lentils are a versatile and wholesome pantry staple that can star (or be hidden) in all sorts of dishes that will please all ages.

Get Cooking with Lentils

For me, cool weather means comfort foods.Think of hearty and warm soups, stews and sauces that soothe the body and soul. I love incorporating lentils into these types of meals for many reasons: they pack a nutrition punch with their fibre, protein and iron; they are easy and fast to work with, and they are economical.

If you’re not familiar with cooking with lentils, here is a little lentil 101 for you:

Red Lentils: Cook in about 20 minutes from their dried form. Once they are cooked, they turn from red to yellow. Red lentils do not hold their shape very well so they are best used in sauces or soups with a more pureed texture. For kids (or adults!) who may be weary of trying lentils, red lentils are a nice place to start because sometimes you might not even realize they are in a recipe. Red lentils can also be easily pureed and incorporated into baked goods.

Brown or Green Lentils: Cook in 30 to 40 minutes and they generally hold their shape a lot better than red lentils. They are best used in salads or recipes where you want more texture or to be able to see the lentil itself.

Lentils do not require any soaking before they are cooked like other pulses such as dried chickpeas, black beans or kidney beans. Simply give them a little rinse before cooking and you’re all set. Generally it is a one-to-three ratio of lentils to water, so if you use one cup of lentils, use three cups of water. Place them both into a pot, bring to a boil and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes depending on the type of lentil you are using. Do not add salt to the cooking water as this can make the lentils tough.

Canadian Lentils, lentils.org, offers a wealth of resources from video tutorials on how to cook lentils to lots of recipes. It is a great website to explore if you are interested in using more lentils in your cooking. Here are a couple of recipes to check out. To make a complete balanced meal, serve them with a garden salad or extra steamed vegetables.