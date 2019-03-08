Enter for a chance to WIN 4 ticket vouchers (family pack) to Disney On Ice!

Sunday, March 21, to Sunday March 24 – Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

Contest Details

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

Show Date: Sunday, March 21st, to Sunday March 24th

Draw Date: Monday, March 17th

The celebration of the century comes alive in Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic. This monumental ice skating spectacular is coming to Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic will perform eight shows over the course of four days, and features an all-French performance on Sunday, March 24, at 3 p.m., from Thursday March 21 to Sunday, March 24 as follows:

Thursday, March 21 – 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday, March 22 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 – 11 a.m. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 24 – 11 a.m.

Sunday, March 24 – 3 p.m. French performance

Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana. The wintry wonderland of Disney’s Frozen also comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Exciting moments from Disney•Pixar’s Finding Nemo, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast will leave the whole family with memories to last a lifetime.

The legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography and a breathtaking set. With over 30 melodious masterpieces such as Let It Go!, You’ve Got A Friend in Me and Hakuna Matata, Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic is the ultimate Disney fan experience.

Families will join the fun in an exciting opening number that salutes Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as the original hosts of Disney On Ice and celebrates 90 years of Mickey and Minnie.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.Ticketmaster.ca, www.canadiantirecentre.com, by phone at 1-877-788-FANS (3267), in person at The Sens Store at Carlingwood Mall, Place d’Orléans and in the ByWard Market or at the Canadian Tire Centre box office. The Canadian Tire Centre box office does not sell tickets in-person on the first day of sales, Ottawa Senators hockey excluded. For group ticket information, please call 613-599-0210 or email groupsales@canadiantirecentre.com.