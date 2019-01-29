Don’t Be Fooled

By the award that keeps on taking By Iris Winston | Jan/Feb 2019

I just turned down $350,000. More accurately, I turned down the promise of a $350,000 prize that had all the hallmarks of being a scam.

According to the silky-voiced man who called, I was the lucky winner of a major financial award from Publishers Clearing House.

“Did I remember entering the competition?” he asked.

No, I didn’t, because I hadn’t.

My answer didn’t deter him. I must have forgotten because of the busy life I led. By this time, he was on a roll with his script, which included my name and correct address. I decided to let him continue. Whatever he said might be worth writing about and could be helpful to others on his future hit list.

I interrupted him to ask where he was based (he said Montreal, although no area code or number had shown up on my phone) and told him that I was not going to hand over any money to claim my prize.

“Oh, no,” he said, apparently shocked at the thought.“You don’t have to pay for a prize.”

At least we agreed on that.

Then came the qualifier. But, he explained, although there was no tax on awards in Canada (correct) prizes in the U.S. are taxed. That is true for U.S.residents, but Canadians living in Canada generally do not have to pay taxes on winnings of U.S. lotteries. I decided not to burst his bubble by arguing the point.

He chatted for a while, asking if I wanted my win to be kept confidential or would like my photo displayed. (Was this meant to appeal to vanity or a desire for momentary fame?) He asked me for my birthday. I told him the month and day. Did I mind giving him the year, too? I told him and imagined him rubbing his hands in glee that he had a gullible little old lady at the other end of the line.