People diagnosed at a young age face different challenges than individuals diagnosed later in life. Having been involved with families navigating through this disease, I have seen first-hand the difficult situations they have had to face. Oftentimes, the person diagnosed is still working or they have had to give up their work due to changes in their performance related to the dementia. If your family is counting on a full-time income to help pay the bills, losing a job can be devastating. Many families still have a mortgage to pay and children to put through post- secondary schooling. Most people don’t prepare for a loss of income at a young age.

I have also witnessed the grief that comes with the loss of a relationship. The partner often becomes the caregiver instead of the spouse. Family dynamics change. Adult children put their lives on hold to help. Imagine that you have been married for 25 years and you are looking forward to the retirement years with your spouse. You have planned trips and visits to the grandkids but now all that is gone and the future you thought you were going to have looks a lot different. There are benefits to a timely diagnosis. For families and clients, they usually know something is wrong and when they finally get the diagnosis, they are often relieved. After months and sometimes years of uncertainty, they have answers. Once they know the diagnosis, they can access supports and can prepare and plan for the future. Despite all of the challenges that can come along with a diagnosis of early-onset dementia, there is hope and there is support. As a society, we need to help reduce the stigma associated with all forms of dementia. We need to encourage families to talk openly about the unique challenges that accompany a diagnosis of early-onset. I would encourage anyone that has questions about dementia to link with their local Alzheimer’s Society. Two of the most modifiable risks factors for dementia include physical activity and cognitive activity. Studies have shown that engaging in regular physical activity can be neuroprotective.The geriatric psychiatrist that I work with recommends 30 minutes of exercise at a moderate intensity level at least five times a week. We also have to exercise our brains as well. I use the term “use it or lose it” a lot in my work. Without getting into the details around the brain and plasticity, the bottom line is you need to challenge yourself cognitively. Learn something new, but not just anything — it has to be something that you will enjoy and something that holds your attention. Another modifiable risk factor is your diet. Eat lots of fruits and vegetables every day. The majority of people reading this won’t develop early-onset dementia. However, you most likely will know someone diagnosed with a dementia in your lifetime. If you can, be a good support for these individuals. It can be a very isolating disease and support is often what people need most. Tricia Dominik is a nurse registered with the College of Nurses of Ontario and specializes in the field of Gerontology Nursing as a Nursing Case Manager for Senior’s Mental Health in the Kingston Frontenac Lennox and Addington region. With more than two decades of experience working as a community nurse, she is passionate about senior care and providing support to families and health- care providers to navigate the path of growing older. Tricia is also a member of the Kingston Alzheimer’s Society’s Board of Directors.