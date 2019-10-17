Enjoy this Fall season in Ottawa with these fun family activities

Fun Family Activities for the Fall Season
By Fifty-Five Plus Magazine | October 2019
Looking for something fun to do in the capital this fall? We’ve gathered a variety of ideas for you, from things to do with the grandkids, to fun, festive experiences. Whether you’re looking to be active or learn something new, we have ideas for you!
- The City’s Older Adult Recreation Guide is your resource of choice to find programs that cater to your interests and needs this fall and winter. It is a great way to support a creative and active lifestyle while having fun, meeting new people and making new friends.
- The Ottawa Region is known for its spectacular nature and outdoor charm, as well as the magic of Canada’s capital. The museums, artistic events, restaurants, nightlife, and classic fall staples make the arrival of Fall more exciting as Ottawa locals and visitors look for ways to experience the beauty of the season. Here are 25 fun things to do this fall season in the Ottawa region.
- In fall, Ottawans pull on their sweaters and head outside to savour the crisp air and see the spectacular fall leaves changing colours. Join the locals and take advantage of the season. Here are the top things to see and do in autumn.
- Often unfairly coined as the city that fun forgot, Ottawa is actually full of cool and beautiful places to discover. From breathtaking lookout points to proud local coffee shops, haunted tours, epic waterfalls, dog parades, and so much more, there are plenty of Ottawa fall things to do that will remind you just how fun the country’s capital can be! Check them out here.