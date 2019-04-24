Enter for a chance to win an advance screening!

Enter for a chance to win one, admit-two pass, to an advance screening of POMS.

In Theaters May 10th

Contest Details

Location: Cineplex Ottawa

Screening Date: Wednesday, May 8th

Draw Date: Tuesday April 30th

*If you are selected as a winner, your two tickets will be emailed to you on the 30th of April.

About the Film

POMS is an uplifting comedy about Martha (played by Diane Keaton) a woman who moves into a retirement community and starts a cheerleading squad with her fellow residents, Sheryl (Jacki Weaver), Olive (Pam Grier) and Alice (Rhea Perlman), proving that it’s never too late to follow your dreams.

Phyllis Somerville, Charlie Tahan, Alisha Boe and Bruce McGill also star. Zara Hayes directed the script by Shane Atkinson. Producing are Kelly McCormick (Atomic Blonde); Alex Saks (Book Club); Mad as Birds Films’ Andy Evans, Ade Shannon, Celyn Jones, Sean Marley and Rose Pictures’ Rose Ganguzza.

Trailer: https://www.pomsmovie.com/videos/

