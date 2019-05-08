Enter to WIN Monster Spectacular tickets!

MONSTER SPECTACULAR

World’s best monster trucks ready to invade Ottawa

Saturday, June 1, at 7 p.m. – Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

Monster Spectacular, the ultimate sports and entertainment spectacle mixing racing, showmanship and the ultimate fan experience into one incredible, action packed live show, announced that it will roar into Ottawa and Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, June 1.

Fresh on the heels of sold out shows across Canada, fans will get the opportunity to see some of the biggest, best monster trucks on the circuit. The adrenaline will be pumping as the drivers execute incredible high flying racing, freestyle competitions and unique wheelie contests.

Monster Spectacular will electrify the crowd with breathtaking stunts and the power of the world’s most popular monster trucks, including current World champion Bounty Hunter, Weapon 1, Red Baron, local truck Anger Management from Kemptville, Ont. and more.

Joining this year’s lineup of monster trucks will also be family-friendly events such as modified lawnmower races and a backflip contest with the all-new Martinez FMX Squadron featuring some of the best freestyle motocross stuntmen in the world. As well, fans will also get a chance to experience flat track motorcycle racing as the stars of the Canadian circuit race on the concrete floor of the arena.

For more information on Monster Spectacular, please visit monsterspectacular.com.