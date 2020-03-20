Explore the roots of Canada’s Tulip Festival

Of course, the Nation’s Capital is a wonderful place to see the brilliant blooms each May during Canada’s Tulip Festival, but why not travel to where the tradition began? Viking’s Tulips and Windmills River Cruise offers a 10-day journey in May to showcase those flowers blooming in the Netherlands with stops at many UNESCO World Heritage sites and colorful Dutch attractions like the Keukenhof Gardens, the world’s largest floral park. Our annual Canadian tulip festival began thanks to Princess Juliana that sent us 100,000 tulip bulbs in 1945 as a thank-you for our part in World War II, and for giving refuge to royal family members during the occupation. You’ll likely discover many more Dutch/Canada connections while on your cruise via their informative guided excursions. vikingrivercruisescanada.com