Living with Pulmonary Fibrosis and Staying Positive with Every Breath©

Exploring the mysteries of the cellular pathways to fibrosis

A recently completed study by Dr. Kjetil Ask and PhD student Olivia Mekhael sheds new light on how certain cells in the circulatory system make their way into the lungs and activate scar-producing cells, creating fibrotic tissue in the lungs.

Read more

Living with Pulmonary Fibrosis and Staying Positive with Every Breath©

On Sunday, October 20, you are invited to participate in the Scotiabank Charity Challenge to be held along Toronto’s waterfront. The waterfront marathon event, which includes a five-kilometre walk option, allows participants to raise funds for their favorite charity. Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is a registered charity for the event.

Read more.

There are several ways you can help raise funds in support of people living with pulmonary fibrosis through the Scotiabank Charity Challenge.

It’s time to contact your federal candidates

The federal election is now well underway. It is the perfect time to get in touch with your local candidates – all of them – to ask how they are going to support people living with pulmonary fibrosis?

Read more

With the federal election underway, now is the time to question candidates in your riding about pulmonary fibrosis issues

Copyright © 2019 Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, All rights reserved.

You’ve asked to be kept updated on CPFF activities and news.

Our mailing address is:

Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

47 Squires Bakers Lane

Markham, OnL3P 3G8

Canada