Feed the Birds

Chris Early

Firefly Books

This is the perfect resource for beginners and experienced birdwatchers alike. Covering 196 bird species that are attracted to back-yard feeders, it provides everything you need to know to attract and identify birds and help understand behaviours. Get tips on the best feeders and types of seeds to attract the wide variety of birds. Helpful photographs and complete instructions on how to choose the right nesting boxes are included, along with:

• How to build your own feeder

• Folding cats and squirrels

• Providing shelter

• Growing plants that attract birds

Endorsed by the Canadian Wildlife Federation.