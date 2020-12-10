Copper ions have been proven to destroy bacteria, fungi and viruses on contact

Semi-Compression

Warming, Soft and Comforting

Washable & Eco-Friendly

One size fits most Specially formulated for people who wish to take care of their hands 24 hours a day. The fingerless design is for those who wish to reap the benefits of copper whilst being able to carry on with their day to day lives.

Why Would You Need Fingerless Copper Gloves?

Raynaud’s Disease affects 10 million people in the UK, causing the muscles in your small blood vessel walls to contract as a result of changes in temperature, stopping blood flow, leading to pain and numbness in your fingers and toes.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic disease that causes the joint lining (synovium) to swell, resulting in pain and stiffness in the joint, often starting in the small joints of the hands and feet.

Whether you wear your fingerless gloves inside or outside, a build up of perspiration from your hands over time lead to foul odours unless washed regularly.

ANTI-MICROBIAL PROTECTION

Infectious diseases are caused by pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites, which can spread diseases, directly or indirectly, from one person to another. Copper ions are only harmful to these pathogenic microorganisms and can play a vital role in combatting the spread of these pathogens.