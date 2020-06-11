Flexible personal straws

Plastic straws are being phased-out of many establishments and destinations these days, especially in tropical spots like Aruba that has banned all single-use plastics, so they don’t end up in the sea. The problem is that many eco-friendly paper straws become soggy before you

even finish your cocktail! Grand Fusion Housewares’ Silicone Travel Straws are the answer. Perfect for travel, these soft, reusable, and flexible straws come in packs of three, and fold compactly into their own waterproof case. They also come with their own deep cleaning brush, and are dishwasher safe, too. grandfusionhousewares.com