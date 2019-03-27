Flight of the Falcon

The largest and rarest falcon is the Gyrfalcon. A few of these Arctic birds come south in the winter but within all of Southern, Central and Eastern Ontario there might only be one or two. Seeing one of these beauties is quite a catch and a birder’s dream. Their winter territory can be many kilometres in extent so even when a bird is present, luck will have a great deal to do with finding one. They will take large quarry such as ducks, pigeons, hares and even Snowy Owls.

Unlike others in the family, Gyrfalcons have different plumages, from mostly white birds to ones that are gray or dark. How they hatch is how they stay for life. Last winter I spotted a gray morph in the Kingston area, but it took numerous visits before luck came my way. When you see one, you understand why these birds were prized by kings and why it is the national animal of Iceland. Regardless of the species, spotting a falcon is a treat. This is one family of birds that never disappoints. Brian Morin is the publisher of Ontario Birding News, a newsletter for birding enthusiasts. He has been actively involved in watching and photographing birds in Ontario for more than 40 years.