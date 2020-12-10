Four-Layer Copper Face Mask

Our exclusively designed washable four-layer anti-microbial copper-infused mask blocks fine particular matter keeping you safe and comfortable for long periods of time.

Four layers of protection

Filters more than 99% of particulate matter

Comfortable, washable & eco-friendly

Copper-infused fabrics are known to destroy 99.99% of bacteria, fungi and viruses in minutes of contact. Click here for more information.

Layer 1: Anti-Microbial Copper Layer

Designed to prevent the spread of infections. The Copper ions infused in the outer layer of the mask have been proven in tests and studies across the world to destroy 99.9% of bacteria and viruses on contact.

Layer 2: KN99 Filtration Layer

Polypropylene filtration material used in the mask blocks more than 99% of fine particulate matter for maximum protection.

Layer 3: Cotton Filtration Layer

Blocks 99% of fine particular matter for maximum protection cotton filter and lining, the 3D space between layers for superior ventilation and improved moisture absorption.

Layer 4: 100% Pure Natural Cotton

High quality, skin-friendly, natural 100% cotton for maximum comfort when wearing over long periods of time.

Key Features:

Anti-Microbial:

Copper infused materials have been shown in in-vitro testing to eliminate 99.99% of Bovine Coronavirus, H1N1 (Swine Flu), Murine Coronavirus and Influenza in minutes of contact.

100% Pure Natural Copper:

A completely safe, hard-wearing, chemical-free, eco-friendly, non-drug and non-invasive solution.

Completely Durable:

Copper ions are bonded on a molecular level meaning they will not leach. The benefits of copper will last the lifetime of the product.

The Perfect Fit:

Use the unique adjustable ear-toggle system and mallable metal nose plate to mould the face mask around the contours of your face to create a seal.

Anti-Odour:

The copper ions infused on the outer layer of the mask have been known to have self sterlising properties, keeping your mask fresher for longer.

Size Guide:

How to Choose Your Size:

S/M M/L Bridge of Nose to Bottom of Chin Up to 13cm Above 13cm

We recommend those with shorter faces to choose S/M.

The unique ear adjustable toggle system and malleable metal nose strip will allow both sizes of face masks to be tightened and contoured for a snug fit.

The Power of Copper:

A new report published in the journal Lancet found the Coronavirus lasted on the outside of a surgical mask for 7 days.

The Power of Copper-Infused Fabrics Copper fabrics infused with copper ions are scientifically proven to be antimicrobial, which means anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal.

Professor Bill Keevil, University of Southampton, explained in a recent article, the copper doesn’t just kill these pathogens; it destroys them, right down to the nucleic acids, or reproductive blueprints, inside. “There’s no chance of mutation or evolution because all the genes are being destroyed”. In other words, using copper doesn’t come with the risk of, say, over-prescribing antibiotics.

Copper fabrics are designed to be long-term sustainable and durable, meaning the copper ions molecularly bonded to the fabrics will not wash away, and last the lifetime of the product. Therefore you never need to rely on disposable face masks again – making them perfect for everyday life from supermarket trips through to commuting to work!

Copper is also known to be a common ingredient in anti-aging beauty products given its properties to promote the production of collagen and elastin for healthier, softer skin!

How to Wear

Before wearing or taking off your face mask it is good hygiene to wash your hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds.

1 – Wash/sanitise your hands before opening the packaging and remove the Mask gently.

2 – Open the Mask and feel for the metal bar, this is the top of the Mask and is designed to fit around the bridge of the nose. The Copper Clothing label will be on the left side when wearing the Mask.

3 – Pull the ear loops down so the toggle is placed at the bottom of the Mask on both sides.

4 – Move the toggle in towards the Mask for 1-2 cms. This is in preparation for fitting the Mask perfectly.

5 – Place the Mask on your face. Put the ear loops around your ears, fit the nose bar so it is molded around the bridge of your nose.

6 – Finally pull in the toggles on each ear loop to ensure and personal ergonomic fit.

How to Wash:

The Mask needs to be washed in distilled or cooled boiled water. Do not use any washing liquid or detergents

Step 1: Place the Mask in a bowl ensuring that the elastic ear loops and toggles are outside

Step 2: Add distilled water or boiled water which has been left to rest for 15 minutes to the bowl

Step 3: Submerse the face mask fully into the bowl for at least 5 minutes whilst gently massaging, NOT hard rubbing

Step 4: Squeeze out excess water and lay the face mask flat to dry naturally

Stubborn stains such as makeup will not be removed, please bear this in mind when wearing the mask. It may appear to be unsightly but it is a personal mask to you as long as you wash it as we have suggested, once a week or after 30 -40 hours of wear, it will not detract from the performance of your mask.