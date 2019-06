Your joints will thank you for giving them some TLC.

Glucosamine Turmeric Complex helps relieves joint pain and inflammation and maintains healthy cartilage. Winner of a BrandSpark International 2018 Best New Product Award (based on a survey of over 15,000 Canadians) this Jamieson formula delivers the combined therapeutic benefits of Glucosamine & Turmeric in one pill. There are no artificial colours, flavours or sweeteners.