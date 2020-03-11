Grandparenting the Blended Family

How to Succeed with Your Step or Adopted Grandchildren

By Dene Low

Raincast Books

Grandparenting is hard enough, but when you add in the blended family element, whether step or adopted, the challenge is even greater. How do you succeed when these children are not your own? How do you make them your own? Can you get them to love you — to like you— to trust you? How do successful grandparents do it? Dene Low, an award-winning author and a grandparent herself, explores thirty different sets of grandparents and provides tips and solutions from her interviews and research for grandparent success. Your role as a grandparent is critical to your grandchildren, whether they be your biological grandchildren, step-grandchildren, or adopted grandchildren. You have a role to play. You have a difference to make. As the author says, “Grandparents can save the world.”