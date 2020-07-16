Greenerways Organic family camping pack

The essential oil-based products developed by Greenerways Organic are lab tested and highly effective at repelling mosquitos in a DEET- free fashion. They are also hypoallergenic, safe to use around pets, and they make a special spray specifically for children as well. This camping bundle also includes a 2-in-1 sunscreen and bug repellent lotion in one handy tube. Also included are the Mosquito Bite-Free Zone bags that are easy to use, just add warm water and hang for a 60-100 ft radius of protection against biting pests. This company also makes an excellent line of organic skin oils and natural cleaning products. greenerways.com