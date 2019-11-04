High Blood Pressure: All You Need To Know

High blood pressure, also referred to as hypertension or HBP, is a leading disease among people around the world. In fact, approximately 32% of people in America suffer from high blood pressure.

Simply put, high blood pressure is when the blood coursing through your blood vessels constantly exerts a high force on the walls of the blood vessels.

Over an extended period, high blood pressure can damage your blood vessels and increase the risks of quite a few physical issues, some of which can prove to be fatal.

In this post, let’s find out the causes, symptoms, dangers, and treatments of high blood pressure.

Causes of HBP

To understand the causes, let’s go back a little bit. The heart, as we know, pumps blood with ample amounts of oxygen around our body, and the returning low-oxygen blood is sent to the lungs by the heart to replenish its oxygen content.

The pumping of the blood by the heart’s muscles causes the pressure. HBP means there’s too much force on the walls of the blood vessels at all times. However, there are two types of HBP:

Essential HBP: There is an established cause of this type of hypertension.

Secondary HBP: This means that there is a different health problem that is causing hypertension.

As stated, secondary HBP is caused by other physical problems; As for essential HBP, there are some common traits that can cause hypertension. Let’s take a quick look at those:

Age – the higher the age, the more at risk you are of getting HBP

History of hypertension in the family, especially ancestors

Having diabetes increases the risk of HBP

Some ethnicities are more prone to hypertension like South Asian and Afro-Caribbean

Having a high-fat diet regularly and/or having excess salt in your meals

Taking a lot of mental stress and worrying a lot

Being overweight

Not exercising enough

Smoking and/or too much alcohol consumption

As we can see, there are some causes that we don’t have any control over like age, race, and family history, but there are other factors that are associated with our lifestyle that we can change to decrease the risk. We’ll discuss this further in the treatment section.