Hydaway is the collapsible, planet-friendly go-anywhere water bottle. With a new streamlined look, Hydaway 2.0 is slim, lightweight and easy to use with an ergonomic expansion grip on the bottom. New lid and accessory options include a freshly-designed-cap lid with flip-up handle, an improved and ergonomic spout lid with higher flow rates than the original, and a carbon filter disc that removes bad tastes and odors for a cleaner, more refreshing hydration experience. When space is at a premium, the innovative bottles can be folded down to just over one-inch to easily fit in a pocket, backpack, gym bag or diaper bag. Hydaway 2.0 bottles are BPA-free, nontoxic and dishwasher safe. hydawaybottle.com.