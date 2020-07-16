Sonia Day

Firefly Books Ltd.

If you have a small area but still want to grow a garden to get the benefit of homegrown and pesticide-free produce, look no further than Incredible Edibles: 43 Fun Things to Grow in the City. This gardening book by Master Gardener Sonia Day provides advice on plants for people who are learning, have little time, who need quick guidance, or even if you’re already a gardener. It focuses on edible plants that can be grown in containers and small garden spaces. Sidebars include growing requirements, methods and special requirements, common problems, degree of difficulty and when to harvest and how to store. As well, simple and tasty recipes, practical tips, personal anecdotes and sources for seeds and seedlings are included. Incredible Edibles will give you the gardening knowledge and confidence to grow and enjoy fresh vegetables, herbs and fruit.