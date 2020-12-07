Keep the Holiday Spirit Alive

While we are still apart, gingerbread cookies remind us of things that warm our hearts and souls

While you may not be having the house full of family this holiday season, we can still warm our hearts with the delicious smells that remind us of this time of year. Try this nutritious take on a holiday favourite. With fewer mouths to consume them, you won’t feel so guilty eating more than one!

Oatmeal Gingerbread Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup butter softened, or margarine

3/4 cup brown sugar, firmly packed

1/2 cup molasses

1 egg

3 cups all-purpose flour

1.5 cups large flake oats (uncooked)

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt (optional)

Ready-to-spread frosting Candies, assorted

Directions:

• Beat margarine and sugar until creamy. Add molasses and egg; beat well. Add combined flour, oats, spices, baking soda and salt; mix well. Cover; chill about 2 hours.

• Heat oven to 350°F.

• On floured surface, roll dough out about ¼-inch-thick for a chewy cookie or 1/8-inch thick for a crisp cookie. Cut with 5-inch gingerbread man or woman cookie cutter. Transfer to ungreased cookie sheets.

• Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until set.

• Cool 1 minute on cookie sheets; remove to wire rack. Cool completely.

• Frost and decorate cookies with candies. Store loosely covered at room temperature.

Source: Newscanada