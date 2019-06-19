Kobo’s Clara HD

If you love reading, you’ll love Clara HD, the newest eReader from Kobo. Clara HD’s TypeGenius offers customizable font options, including exclusive weight and sharpness settings and the choice of 11 font types and more than 40 font sizes. Kobo’s smallest, thinnest, and lightest six-inch display eReader yet, Clara HD weighs less than six ounces. The high-resolution touchscreen anti-glare display allows for reading in direct sunlight and you can also adjust margins, highlight passages, write notes, and look up words with the built-in dictionary. With 8GB of storage, the Kobo Clara HD can hold up to 6,000 eBooks and there are six million titles available at Kobo.com.