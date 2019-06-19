When it’s tea time, pour yourself a cup of something delightful.

Kusmi Tea has launched its first white tea, a special collaboration with renowned French chef Alain Ducasse. This brand new recipe incorporates notes of raspberry and rose, resulting in a delicious and sophisticated taste. Of any tea, white tea undergoes the least alteration during its production. Its sprouts and buds are picked by hand just once each year in the springtime, making the tea all the more precious. Le thé blanc Alain Ducasse is presented in a unique white box that complements the tea inside. You’ll want to keep it.