Anne Lindsay is a culinary icon. She has been helping Canadians find healthier ways to enjoy good food for over 25 years. Now, in her book Lighthearted at Home: The Very Best of Anne Lindsay, you really do get the best recipes, tips and creative menu planning ideas from her career. Including over 500 fully-tested, easy-to-make delicious recipes, reviewed and approved by the dieticians of the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the book also includes an updated nutritional analysis for each recipe, make-ahead instructions and ingredient substitutions. Gorgeous food photography will not only tempt you but will inspire to bring flavourful meals to your dinner parties or weeknight menus.