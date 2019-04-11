Live shows to enjoy with your fave ‘lils

Typically, we tend to think kids and opera are as compatible as ketchup and caviar.At the Shenkman Arts Centre, though, Jeunesses Musicales Canada is presenting a delectable introduction to opera and lyrical singing that will be a real treat for young eyes and ears. Opera Candy: The Gourmet Adventure of Hansel and Gretel is onstage March 24 at 3 p.m.

This captivating and playful concert is about two upbeat singers who want to tell the story of Hansel and Gretel in music.Their impish friend endeavours to help them out, but he gets so preoccupied, his foot always lands in his mouth…or is that candy?

Before the show, there’s also an opportunity to meet the performers in a special workshop. Kids can try vocalizing, exploring their registers and discovering their vocal ranges. They can even learn a little choreography so they can sing and dance like the fairy-tale characters. jmcanada.ca; shenkmanarts.ca