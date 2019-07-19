If you prefer to have your caffeine fix on the cold side in the summer, you’ll want to try Löfbergs ICE coffee. It’s made with completely natural ingredients and with both organic and fair-trade coffee. There are three flavours from which to choose: ICE Espresso and Milk, ICE Latte Macchiato and ICE Coffee, Oat-Based. The oat-based drink is a smooth textured, creamy drink with no added sugar. The other two options are refreshing, milk-based coffee drinks. Another attraction of these grab-and-go drinks is that their cylindrical cardboard packaging is completely recyclable. lofbergs.ca