The Station Theatre is bringing the world-class magic show OUTERBRIDGE – Clockwork Mysteries to Smiths Falls on Saturday evenings this summer at 7:30 p.m. July 6, 13, 20, 27 and August 3, 24 and 31.

Critics across the globe have hailed Ted and Marion Outerbridge as masters of Illusion and “champions of magic.” Their production has also been described as “a visual feast.”

It is the most successful illusion show in Canada, and it wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that OUTERBRIDGE is Canada’s version of America’s Copperfield, having received both the Award of Excellence from Ontario Contact, the Touring Artist of the Year award from the BC. Touring Council, and setting box office records, one of which generated a call to a Fire Marshall to get permission to expand seating!

After years of performing around the world, including Europe, China and the famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, the Outerbridges have recently relocated to Smiths Falls, and are delighted to be performing minutes from their new home in the Ottawa Valley. Says Ted Outerbridge, “Years ago doing a theatrical show comparable to something in Las Vegas, in a town of 9,000 would not have been possible, but TV shows like America’s Got Talent have created a renaissance in the magical arts.”

Just as magic is experiencing a renaissance, tourism in Smiths Falls has been growing, mostly due to the interest in medical cannabis and cannabis tourism fueled by Tweed headquarters. OUTERBRIDGE – Clockwork Mysteries provides a rare opportunity for residents and visitors alike to see a performance in this economic and cultural hub.

Within seconds of taking the stage, the Outerbridges fuse their revolutionary illusions with split-second artistry to hold viewers spellbound. At this fantastical event that is at once magic, dance, theatre, and a dash of wonder, the audience is invited into a mysterious clock tower equipped with a variety of timekeeping devices. With the help of an elaborate Victorian time machine, the performers and spectators become part of a race against time. They experience time accelerating and slowing down and participate in predicting the contents of a time capsule.

Keeping their audience enthralled from the first astonishing illusion to the spectacular finale, the Outerbridges create an experience that far exceeds the expectations of every spectator. Indeed, in one of Ted’s illusions, he vanishes from the stage, appearing instantaneously in the audience and completely surprising them. One evening, he so confounded an audience member by this illusion, “someone was upset because I was blocking their view of the show”, Ted recalls. “They were yelling and hit me to get out of the way. Then they realized it was me.” Outerbridge wasn’t injured. “I was amused.”

Tickets, $⁠1⁠5⁠⁠ to $⁠3⁠0⁠⁠, are available at 6⁠1⁠3⁠-2⁠8⁠3⁠-⁠0⁠30⁠0⁠⁠, ⁠⁠at www.smithsfallstheatre.com , or in person at Special Greetings, 8 Russell St E.

More information available at www.tedouterbridge.com