May 2019 Featured Products

Has your gym bag or your laptop carrier seen better days? Parkland offers some great, functional styles that make sense for today’s lifestyle. These durable bags and accessories feature clean lines and unfussy details, and there’s a limited lifetime warranty on all products. The best thing, though, is that the exterior of all the bags is made with 100 per cent recycled water bottles. The product-line includes totes, duffles, backpacks and accessory cases, from travel kits to laptop and tablet sleeves.

The Collar Press is a new product that takes over the task of ironing your shirt collars, while inside the clothes dryer. Why take your dress shirts to the dry cleaner when, thanks to this invention by Ontario entrepreneur Michael Mota, the job can be done more easily at home? After washing a shirt, simply snap the Collar Press onto the collar and place it in the dryer. The hot air generated by the dryer will heat up the stainless-steel interior of the product, which will effectively iron the collar while it dries. Each order comes with two Collar Presses.

Nivea Cocoa Butter Body Cream leaves your skin feeling moisturized and radiant. Wonderfully scented and nourishing too, this surprisingly light cocoa butter body cream absorbs quickly and doesn’t feel greasy. It’s dermatologically tested and approved, and each application offers 48 hours of intensive hydration and silky-smooth comfort.

April showers bring plenty of soggy days, so why not stay dry even when it’s pouring and blustery? A Repel Easy Touch umbrella is just the ticket. There are plenty of different Repel styles and models, but all are designed and constructed to keep you covered and comfortable, despite whatever Mother Nature dishes out, including brisk winds. This light, compact and easy-to-use umbrella has earned industry kudos because it features windy-defying nine-rib construction, excellent water repellency and an instantly drying canopy, along with a lifetime warranty. All you have to do is not lose it.

The new Saeco Xelsis is a premium, state-of-the-art super-automatic espresso coffee machine that has the design, quality and latest technology to deliver the very best java. Not only does the Xelsis brew high-quality coffee, every cup is fully customizable; it’s like having a barista in your home. You get to decide the volume, temperature, strength, taste, and foam quantity, if you wish, and the Xelsis can create up to eight user profiles to store your favourite recipes, offering easy access to your go-to coffee drinks. Available at Amazon, Hudson’s Bay, Centre du Rasoir and the best espresso retailers across Canada.

