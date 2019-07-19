Mill Creek Hair Care

Mill Creek is a sustainable beauty brand that has been at the forefront of the green evolution in cosmetic products for 40 years. That’s good news for your hair. Mill Creek has formulated a full line of shampoos and conditioners that will gently repair, strengthen, soften, and add shine to your tresses, regardless of how unruly or overprocessed they are. Each of these unique, botanically-infused hair care products has been formulated with natural and organic ingredients, such as aloe vera, keratin, vitamin E, argan oil and biotin, that will leave your hair and scalp feeling more vibrant and healthy than ever before while still remaining gluten, paraben and sulfate free. millcreekbotanicals.com